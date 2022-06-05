‘Sweetie Pie’s’ Shooter Pleads Guilty, Names Tim Norman As Murder-for-Hire Mastermind

The shooter of actuality TV star Andre Montgomery Jr. pled responsible Friday and was convicted to life in jail, however not earlier than singing for prosecutors and taking these additionally accountable down with him.
Travell Anthony Hill, 30, was indicted on counts of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in addition to murder-for-hire within the killing of Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s 21-year-old Montgomery in March 2016, studies the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Montgomery, an everyday forged member of the OWN actuality present concerning the St. Louis soul meals empire headed by his grandmother Robbie Montgomery, was tragically shot to loss of life by Hill below the course of Tim Norman, Montgomery’s uncle and one other star of the present.
Hill admitted to gathering $5,000 from Norman for the homicide two days after Montgomery’s loss of life. Based on jail data, Hill was additionally recorded discussing the crime to his brother throughout calls from jail.
In his plea settlement, Hill additionally named two of three individuals in connection to the murder-for-hire, use of burner telephones, life insurance coverage insurance policies and cash in trade for the murderer providers.
The convicted hitman moreover said that Norman employed him as a result of “he needed Montgomery lifeless.”
Terica Ellis, an exocitc dancer with a historical past with Montgomery, was allegedly additionally employed by Norman to lure the 21-year-old to the homicide website, says Hill.
Investigators preserve that Ellis obtained a $10,000 payday for her position. Norman and Ellis each face conspiracy to commit homicide fees.
It will get even crazier.
Based on court docket paperwork, Norman additionally took out a $450,000 life insurance coverage coverage on his nephew with insurance coverage agent Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam. Whereas Norman was by no means in a position to acquire on the scheme, he and the agent had been hit with wire and mail fraud for the life insurance coverage coverage. Add on a number of counts for aggravated id theft for Yaghnam.
Many followers took to Twitter to voice their disbelief.
Wow the killer plead responsible in conspiring to killing Andre Montgomery, grandson of Sweetie Pie’s, Robbie Montgomery. That undeniable fact that his personal uncle, Ms. Robbie son Tim Norman did that is disgusting for $450,000. His deceased brother child! THROW WIDE HIPS UNDER THE JAIL!
— Shay (@shaytheproblem) June 4, 2022
Wow. Wow. Wow.
So Tim Norman acquired life insurance coverage on his nephew; took half in his homicide for monetary acquire & then consoled his grieving mom when she was mourning her grandchild figuring out he orchestrated the entire thinnnnng ah.
I hope Miss Robbie is okay #WelcomeToSweetiePies
— † Baldwin Hills (@Ms_BaldwinHills) August 19, 2020
You imply to inform me
Timothy Norman took his mom to the spot that Andre died at
And acted like he had nothing to do with it? That's coldhearted
Man greed a mofo #WelcomeToSweetiePies #MissRobbie pic.twitter.com/rFvPJQ1Qa5
— Cielle Purpoze (@CiellePurpoze) August 19, 2020
Per U.S. District Choose John A. Ross, Hill’s sentencing is scheduled for September. Norman and Ellis’ trial can also be set for September. Prosecutors won’t search the loss of life penalty for the pair.