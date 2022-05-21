Sycamores rally past Dallas Baptist on Friday night

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Parker Stinson connected on the go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning and Connor Fenlong shut the door on Dallas Baptist on Friday night as Indiana State secured the series win over the Patriots with the 11-10 win.
Senior Day: Indiana State will recognize seniors Jordan Schaffer, Aaron Beck, Jake Ridgway, Raine Richter, Sean Ross, and Jack Parisi in a pregame ceremony at Bob Warn Field prior to the 11 a.m. ET first pitch. The ceremony is scheduled to take place around 10:40 a.m., so come early to honor the six seniors in their final collegiate home game.
Trailing 10-9 after six innings, the Sycamores (25-20, 10-10 MVC) mounted their final comeback of the day in the bottom of the seventh as Joe Kido led off the inning with a base hit to centerfield. The redshirt sophomore stole second base to move into scoring position before DBU (33-20, 11-9) reliever Kyle Amendt (0-1) retired Luis Hernandez to put the first out on the board.
Stinson followed by jumping on the first pitch he saw and driving the ball over the tree line beyond the right field fence for his third home run of the season and giving the Sycamores the 11-10 lead.
Fenlong (S, 5) entered in relief of Jared Spencer (2-3) in the top of the eighth and allowed just one batter on base the rest of the way, striking out four on the way to his fifth save of the year.
Jordan Schaffer paced the Sycamores with a three-hit game, while Keegan Watson homered for the second time in as many nights as Indiana State wrapped out 13 hits in the win. Seth Gergely added his third triple of the year and Josue Urdaneta connected on a two-run double as Indiana State secured the season series against DBU with the win.
Spencer pitched a scoreless seventh inning on the way to picking up the win and leading a Sycamore pitching effort that saw eight different players take the mound on Friday night. Jake Ridgway drew the start, while Raine Richter, Brennyn Cutts, Matt Gauer, Joey Hurth, and Jack Parisi all saw time on the mound in the ISU win.
Miguel Santos connected on three of DBU’s six home runs in the game, while Jace Grady homered twice to highlight his four-hit game as DBU utilized the long ball in the contest. Nate Rombach also homered in the Patriot loss.
DBU starter Chandler Arnold allowed seven hits and seven runs (six earned) while striking out eight over 4.1 innings of work. Amendt went 2.1 innings in taking the loss, while Zach Heaton and Connor Mackey also saw time on the rubber on Friday.
How They Scored
- Miguel Santos opened the game with a leadoff home run to left field and gave DBU the early 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
- DBU added to the lead in the top of the second as George Specht scored on a wild pitch, while Jace Grady connected on a two-run home run to right center giving the Patriots a 4-0 lead after the DBU at-bats.
- The Sycamores tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the second inning as Seth Gergely (RBI triple), Luis Hernandez (RBI single), and Josue Urdaneta (two-run double) all drove in runs in the ISU rally.
- Nate Rombach put DBU back in the lead with a solo home run in the top of the third inning giving the Patriots the 5-4 lead.
- Cole Moore scored on a passed ball in the top of the fifth to give the Patriots the 6-4 lead.
- Santos and Grady connected on back-to-back home runs in the top of the sixth inning to give DBU the 8-4 lead.
- The Sycamores sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning with Keegan Watson’s three-run home run the big fly of the frame, while Parker Stinson and Jordan Schaffer both connected on RBI singles to give ISU the 9-8 lead.
- Santos connected on his third home run of the night with his two-run shot scoring Nathan Humphreys in the top of the sixth inning and swinging the lead back to DBU, 10-9.
- Parker Stinson connected on the go-ahead two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning scoring Joe Kido and closing out the scoring in the Sycamores’ 11-10 win.
Stinson Puts the Sycamores Ahead
E7 | BUH-BYE… that might be a car out there!@Stinson255 CRUSHED it over the RF fence and we’ve got an 11-10 Sycamore lead after seven innings pic.twitter.com/SsK4Xqgt7P
— Indiana State Baseball (@IndStBaseball) May 21, 2022
News & Notes
- Keegan Watson homered for the second time in as many nights and drove out his fifth home run of the season with his three-run blast in the bottom of the fifth inning.
- Parker Stinson connected on his third home run of the season and first since March 16 against SEMO with his two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh inning.
- Seth Gergely tied with Josue Urdaneta for the team’s triple lead with his three-bagger in the bottom of the second inning.
- The Sycamores recorded their 27th double-digit hit game of the 2022 season with their 13 hits on Friday night.
- Josue Urdaneta connected on his team-leading 21st multi-hit game of the year following his 2-for-4 night from the plate.
- Jordan Schaffer’s three-hit game marked his 17th multi-hit game of the season and 42nd of his collegiate career.
- Joe Kido picked up his fourth career multi-hit game and scored a career-high three runs in the win.
- Luis Hernandez added his eighth multi-hit game of the season following his 2-for-4 night.
- Parker Stinson added his fifth multi-hit game of the season with his 2-for-4 night.
- Connor Fenlong tied with Joey Hurth for the team lead with his fifth save of the 2022 season.
- Hurth made his team-leading 23rd appearance on the mound in the game.
- The Sycamores pitching staff combined for their 16th double-digit strikeout game of the season.
Up Next
Indiana State and Dallas Baptist close out the series tomorrow morning in a key game with MVC Tournament implications. The winner of the contest will secure a first-round bye and automatically advance to the double-elimination bracket of the tournament. The loser will play in Tuesday's elimination round. First pitch for the series finale is set for 11 a.m. ET.
