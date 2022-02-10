Chronicle News Services

Sydney Carter, Texas A&M Coach, Slammed For Sexy Sideline Outfit

February 10, 2022
Twitter came to the rescue after Sydney Carter, Texas A&M’s player development coach and assistant recruiting coordinator, caught some heat for her outfit while on the sidelines during a university game.

The former Texas A&M basketball player is well-admired for her fly business attire during games.

However, on Feb 7, Carter posted a photo on Twitter of her in what seems to be pink patent leather pants, a white turtleneck and heels. A pink ribbon, symbolizing breast cancer awareness, was pinned to her top and could’ve been the reason why she decided to rock the pants. In the photos, players can be seen sporting pink socks and sneakers as well. Clearly, the theme was intentional.

While many social media users praised the coach for her fit, Wayne Walker, a Facebook user, posed the question, “Is her outfit appropriate as a basketball coach?”

One Twitter user posted Walker’s question, and asked in response, “What’s wrong with it???”

With over 200,000 likes and 17,000 retweets, the Twitter post received a lot of buzz in defense of Walker’s fit.

Another Twitter user defended Carter’s outfit. In fact, she noted that “every time a [B]lack woman does something, people need to judge her for that.”

Kayla Grey, a Canadian television sportscaster, stood in solidarity with Walker by posting a “range” of Carter’s sideline swag.

Someone else commented that the topic of appropriate or inappropriate work attire has been discussed many times before on the internet.

In what seems to be a clap back, Carter posted a single photo of her during game 22, quoting Nicki Minaj’s lyrics in “Do We Have A Problem”, featuring Lil Baby.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sydney Carter (@sydcarter4)

Following her playing time with A&M from 2008-12, Carter was drafted in the third round of the 2012 WNBA Draft as the 27th overall pick. She went on to play for four years, as well as six years overseas.





