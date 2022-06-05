Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders, live scores, teams, SuperCoach Live, Origin series opener, news, James Tedesco, Jack Wighton

The Roosters and Raiders face off, with each groups lacking essential stars as a consequence of Origin choice.

Tricolours skipper James Tedesco, winger Daniel Tupou and prop Lindsay Collins are all lacking for Trent Robinson’s aspect.

In the meantime, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves can be lacking as a consequence of a hamstring harm.

MATCH CENTRE: Canberra Raiders vs Sydney Roosters groups, stay scores

Stream every game of every round of the 2022 NRL Telstra Premiership Season Live & Ad-Break Free During Play on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-days free now.

Joey Manu slots into fullback rather than the Blues captain, whereas Billy Smith takes Tupou’s wing spot and Fletcher Baker fills out the entrance row.

Veteran half Luke Keary will tackle the captaincy, whereas the Roosters have additionally been boosted by the inclusion of Joseph Suaalii who has returned from Origin camp.

Ricky Stuart’s aspect will even be with out arguably their two most necessary gamers — Jack Wighton and Josh Papalii.

Matt Frawley, who has been spectacular when given the possibility, slots into five-eighth alongside Jamal Fogarty.

Corey Horsburgh and Joseph Tapine take up the entrance row, hoping to fill the void left by Papalii.

TEAMS

Raiders: 1. Xavier Savage 2. Nick Cotric 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Matt Frawley 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Younger 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Adam Elliott 14. Tom Starling 15. Ryan Sutton 17. Trey Mooney 18. James Schiller. Alternative participant: 19. Harry Rushton

Roosters: 1. Joseph Manu 2. Billy Smith 3. Paul Momirovski 4. Kevin Naiqama 5. Joseph Suaalii 6. Sam Walker 7. Luke Keary 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 9. Drew Hutchison 15. Fletcher Baker 11. Angus Crichton 12. Sitili Tupouniua 13. Nat Butcher 14. Connor Watson 16. Egan Butcher 17. Terrell Could 19. Daniel Suluka-Fifita. Alternative participant: 18. Lachlan Lam

Get all the most recent NRL information, highlights and evaluation delivered straight to your inbox with Fox Sports activities Sportmail. Enroll now!!

Catch all of the motion under in our stay weblog, for those who can’t see it click here!