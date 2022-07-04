Symbols of hate spray painted on “I Stand With Ukraine” flag displayed at Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE – Police are investigating after a home was hit by hate for supporting Ukraine.

Antisemitic symbols had been spray-painted on an “I Stand With Ukraine” flag and storage door of a home within the 5800 block of NW sixteenth Terrace.

Police mentioned a neighbor witnessed the vandalism and confronted the one that ran off. Neighbors mentioned they’ve by no means seen something like this within the space.

“It’s sad to see that it has come here. I did 23 years in the Army all during the Cold War, I don’t know why we are not supporting Ukraine even more than we are doing today. It’s heartbreaking,” mentioned Ronald Miller.

Investigators are searching for the particular person accountable.