T.D. Jakes Foundation announces new CEO, veteran DEI executive Kelley Cornish

The T.D. Jakes Foundation, which is the body of workers construction and neighborhood arm of one of the crucial area’s maximum outstanding megachurches, has introduced the appointment of a new chief. Kelley Cornish, a veteran in company variety, inclusion, and fairness, will change into the root’s CEO. Cornish has maximum lately held the location of Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Diversity at Wells Fargo & Company, the financial institution that has joined forces with Jakes’ umbrella crew, comprising his more than one enterprises, as a part of a deal final month. Wells Fargo has dedicated to offering up to $1 billion in capital and financing to the trouble, in addition to grants from the Wells Fargo Foundation.

Cornish’s occupation paintings has been focused on empowering communities which might be harassed via systemic boundaries. She mentioned, “We want to become a think tank for answers to the issues that have impacted wealth, home ownership, financial literacy, women in corporate America and more.” The basis intends to roll out new systems this yr aimed toward the ones priorities, together with supporting companies and occupation construction for traditionally marginalized folks. The imaginative and prescient of the mind agree with is to behavior analysis and devise cutting edge answers for the country’s maximum urgent problems surrounding variety and fairness.

Dallas pastor T.D. Jakes (proper) is making a nonprofit basis to advertise schooling, body of workers preparedness and task coaching. He plans to create partnerships with companies, a summer time camp for college kids to be informed extra about science and era, and neighborhood facilities that supply products and services and existence talents coaching. Jakes is pictured in 2020 at The Potter’s House with Hattie Hill, who on the time used to be CEO of the T.D. Jakes Foundation.

(Tom Fox / Staff Photographer)



Cornish can be taking on from Hattie Hill, who retired from her position as President and CEO on the finish of March. Jakes, the Chairman of the Foundation and Senior Pastor of The Potter’s House in Dallas, mentioned, “We have complete synergy in our visions to uplift communities, and Kelley has the knowledge and experience to bring together corporate and community partners to impact people and transform lives.”

Previously, Cornish held executive variety roles for TD Bank Group and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Before becoming a member of Wells Fargo in 2019, Cornish held a number of roles inside the corporate main endeavor variety methods globally.

The investment that the T.D. Jakes Foundation will obtain from Wells Fargo will first move against Jakes’ most up-to-date actual property project out of doors of Atlanta, the place his actual property crew has begun purchasing just about 100 acres of Fort McPherson, a ancient former military base, with plans to create a mixed-use neighborhood. The Wells Fargo Foundation and T.D. Jakes Foundation additionally plan to speculate capital into low- and moderate-income communities to extend house possession and create companies in different towns, together with Atlanta, Chicago, and Dallas.

The partnership between the financial institution and the enduring Black pastor comes after a number of discrimination and hard work violation settlements within the final decade that experience challenged the financial institution’s popularity with traditionally marginalized teams. In 2012, Wells Fargo agreed to pay a $184 million agreement to householders after consumers alleged the financial institution discriminated towards certified Black and Latino debtors in its loan lending from 2004 via 2009. More lately, the financial institution agreed to pay $7.8 million in again wages and pastime to unravel allegations of hiring discrimination in 2020, after the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs alleged that the financial institution discriminated towards over 34,000 African-American candidates and masses of feminine applicants.