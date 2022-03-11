Trending News

T.W. Shannon announces candidacy for Inhofe’s seat

March 10, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
There’s one other Oklahoman operating to interchange U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe when he retires. T.W. Shannon made the announcement Thursday in Oklahoma Metropolis. Shannon is a former speaker of the state Home of Representatives. 5 candidates have publicly introduced plans to run. All are Republicans.

OKLAHOMA CITY —

There’s one other Oklahoman operating to interchange U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe when he retires.

T.W. Shannon made the announcement Thursday in Oklahoma Metropolis. Shannon is a former speaker of the state Home of Representatives.

5 candidates have publicly introduced plans to run. All are Republicans.



