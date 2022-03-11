T.W. Shannon announces candidacy for Inhofe’s seat

Former Oklahoma Home Speaker T.W. Shannon proclaims candidacy for Inhofe’s Senate seat
Shannon is the fifth candidate to announce a race to interchange the retiring U.S. senator
There’s one other Oklahoman operating to interchange U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe when he retires. T.W. Shannon made the announcement Thursday in Oklahoma Metropolis. Shannon is a former speaker of the state Home of Representatives. 5 candidates have publicly introduced plans to run. All are Republicans.
