Taco Bell bringing back Enchirito after fan vote

(WXIN/NEXSTAR) — The followers have voted and the outcomes are in: Taco Bell is formally bringing back the Enchirito, its trademarked smothered burrito merchandise.

The quick meals chain not too long ago introduced a vote-driven contest to determine which discontinued fan-favorite menu merchandise ought to be introduced back. On Friday, Taco Bell introduced that its Rewards members had voted to convey back the Enchirito.

In a put up from the Bell’s official Twitter account, the Tex-Mex restaurant stated that #CrewEnchirito might start ordering the merchandise, which shall be out there for a restricted time, between Nov. 17 and Nov. 30.

The merchandise has roots at Taco Bell relationship back to 1970, however was formally faraway from the menu in 2013.

According to the taco chain’s official description, an Enchirito is a “soft flour tortilla, loaded with seasoned beef, beans and diced onions all rolled up and smothered with its classic red sauce before being topped with melted shredded cheddar cheese.”

The saucy Enchirito was in competitors with the crunchy Double Decker Taco. Voting ended on Oct. 6, and the Enchirito was dubbed the winner on Oct. 7.

Taco Bell stated the corporate is seeking to embrace previous dishes after seeing the “love and passion” prospects expressed for the return of the Mexican Pizza, in line with press launch issued in September, when voting opened for Taco Bell’s app customers.

“Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we’re thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu,” stated Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s chief model officer, in a press release included with the discharge.

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza returned to menus nationwide on Sept. 15. Unlike its earlier limited-run return in April, the corporate says the social-media favourite — and topic of a freestyle rap by Doja Cat — shall be a everlasting addition. The Mexican Pizza was initially faraway from menus back in 2020 as many eating places scaled back menu choices to assist streamline operations throughout the pandemic.

This previous summer season, CEO Mark King informed Fortune the corporate had by no means obtained such backlash over the removing of a Taco Bell merchandise.