Taco truck employee shot at during robbery | Houston crime

On April twenty ninth, a person reportedly robbed a taco truck in Houston’s northside via working as much as the workers with a gun and critical cash. The sufferer mentioned he used to be held at gunpoint and robbed of a couple of hundred greenbacks in money sooner than the suspect fired photographs against the truck and fled the scene. Thankfully, no person used to be harm during the incident.

The incident took place within the 6300 block of Airline Drive, close to Parker Road. Surveillance photos of the robbery has been launched via Houston police within the hopes that somebody would possibly acknowledge the Hispanic suspect between 25 to 30 years previous, who used to be dressed in a grey jacket and blue denims cap at the time of the robbery. If you have got any information that might result in the suspect’s arrest, you might be prompt to name Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

