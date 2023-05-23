Talkington ranked among top 20 high schools in Texas

The Talkington School for Young Women Leaders in Lubbock has been ranked because the 18th perfect high faculty in Texas, in step with the U.S. News & World Report. The faculty additionally scored extremely in different classes, score first in each the Lubbock Independent School District and among Lubbock metro space high schools. Nationally, the varsity ranked 126th, whilst being named the thirtieth perfect magnet high faculty.

The record additionally published certain statistics in regards to the faculty. For example, each and every pupil at Talkington had taken a minimum of one AP Exam, and 79% of them handed a minimum of one AP examination. The faculty accomplished a 98% science talent, 96% studying talent, and 75% arithmetic talent. It additionally had a 100% commencement charge.

Despite being a college with high educational requirements, Talkington has a various pupil inhabitants, with 65.5% of scholars being from minority backgrounds. Additionally, just about part of the coed frame, or 48%, qualifies for the unfastened lunch program.

(*20*) score gadget depends on a lot of elements, together with faculty readiness index charge, faculty curriculum breadth index rank, state evaluation talent rank, state evaluation efficiency rank, and commencement charge rank.