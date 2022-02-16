Tallest teenager in the world is from Florida

This 15-year-old Florida boy is the tallest teenager in the world

A Florida high school student is the tallest teenager in the world.WFTS reports IMG Academy basketball player Olivier Rioux is 7 feet, 5 inches tall and is the tallest teen in the world, according to the Guinness World Records.“When I was 10, 11, 12, I started growing and it was getting fast,” Rioux, 15, said. “Every week, I was like getting height, getting bigger. I was like, surprisingly, not really surprisingly, because my parents are tall, too. I was taller than every kid in my school.”His head coach said he’s a phenomenal player, in addition to his height. Get the full story in the video above.

A Florida high school student is the tallest teenager in the world.

WFTS reports IMG Academy basketball player Olivier Rioux is 7 feet, 5 inches tall and is the tallest teen in the world, according to the Guinness World Records.

“When I was 10, 11, 12, I started growing and it was getting fast,” Rioux, 15, said. “Every week, I was like getting height, getting bigger. I was like, surprisingly, not really surprisingly, because my parents are tall, too. I was taller than every kid in my school.”

His head coach said he’s a phenomenal player, in addition to his height.

Get the full story in the video above.