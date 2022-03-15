Tami Roman Does The Big Chop: ‘We Just Gon’ Start New And Fresh’ 

Black America Net Featured Video CLOSE

Tami Roman has completed the massive chop! Taking to social media, the previous Basketball Wives LA star confirmed the method of chopping all of her hair off as she obtained a recent buzzcut shave to the tune of “I Am Not My Hair.”

“Okay, guys. So, I’ve linked up with Khil Bhil as a result of we gon take this down and begin anew. Begin recent,” the tv persona instructed her followers within the brief video. “I’m about to be 52 years previous. And, I’m uninterested in these lifeless ends. So, we simply gon begin new and recent.”

Try the unique TikTok video that she posted to Instagram here with the caption, “#BigChop Thanks @khilbhil”

“You’re attractive face can carry any fashion!

,” actress Yvette Nicole Brown commented on the video whereas one other follower wrote, “EVERYTHING. Your bone construction is so gorgeous, this haircut simply accentuates how lovely you might be… .”

However this isn’t the primary time that Tami has rocked a brief coiffure. Final 12 months, Tami took followers on her pure hair journey after she spoke out a few colour mishap that led to a significant hair emergency again in 2019. On the time, the truth star spoke out about her expertise on an episode of Personal Injury Court, the place she opened as much as Decide Gino Brogdon about how the colour mishap led to a scalp an infection that precipitated her tresses to fall out. “Oh chile [sic], let me let you know. I’ve dyed my hair most of my life as a result of I greyed early. So, I went to my stylist and I stated, ‘I would like you to take my hair to platinum blonde,’ and he stated, ‘, it’s going to be troublesome.’ And I stated, ‘I nonetheless need it.’ And, six weeks later, all of the hair fell out. I wished what I wished and now I’m bald.”

Since that individual colour incident, Tami started rocking brief ‘dos on the common and debuted this short hairstyle in early January.

Tami appears good it doesn’t matter what coiffure she rocks!

