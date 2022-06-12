Tampa Area Represented In Best Florida Beaches By US News Travel

There are so many seashores surrounding the state of Florida. With the variety of lists of “best beaches,” there might be variations in every.

US News Travel created an inventory of the highest #15 seashores in Florida. Of course, the Tampa Bay space has its share of well-known seashores. In the annual checklist by the revered Dr. Beach, there have been two Florida seashores in his high 10 seashores within the U.S. Those two have been St. George Island State Park within the panhandle and Caladesi Island State Park in Dunedin.

As all the time, these lists are very subjective, so will probably be totally different than different lists. Also, this checklist focuses solely on Florida seashores.

Which of them are represented within the checklist from US News Travel?