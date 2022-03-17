Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chris Godwin agree to three-year, $60 million deal, sources say

Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise participant Chris Godwin reached settlement on a three-year, $60 million deal that features $40 million absolutely assured at signing, sources instructed ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jenna Laine on Wednesday.
Godwin wished a three-year deal so he might change into a free agent once more at 29, and the Bucs have been capable of decrease his first-year cap hit to simply $5 million by including void years to the deal, decreasing it from the $19 million he’d have commanded with the tag, sources instructed Laine.
The Bucs positioned their franchise tag on the veteran broad receiver for the second straight yr on March 8. The perimeters had till July 15 to comply with a long-term contract, or Godwin would have performed the 2022 season on a franchise tender price $19.18 million.
Godwin suffered a torn ACL within the Bucs’ Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints, ending his season. Even with the damage, he completed the season with a team-leading 1,103 receiving yards and 98 receptions.
Godwin, who turned 26 in February, underwent surgical procedure this offseason to restore the damage. Coach Bruce Arians stated on the NFL mix that Godwin was about 40% healed from the damage and that he had no issues in regards to the receiver’s means to bounce again.
“Understanding Chris and the way in which he works — he had a very good surgical procedure, and people guys are coming again sooner and sooner now — I do not assume that is going to be an issue in any respect,” Arians stated.
Final yr, the Bucs couldn’t attain an settlement on a brand new contract with Godwin, as a substitute putting the franchise tag price $16 million on him. Over the previous three seasons, Godwin has notched 3,276 receiving yards — eighth most within the league in that span — whereas his 249 catches rank 10th and his 21 touchdowns 12th.
He has 342 receptions for 4,643 yards and 29 touchdowns in 5 seasons.
