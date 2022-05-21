Editor's Pick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches, players speak on progression of quarterback Kyle Trask

May 21, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
While Tom Brady is the unquestioned leader of the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Blaine Gabbert is the primary backup quarterback, this is an important offseason for former second round pick Kyle Trask.

After the announcement earlier this year that Tom Brady was retiring from football, there was some consideration inside the Tampa Bay organization regarding giving Trask the reigns of the team this upcoming season. That was put to bed when Brady announced he was coming back for his 22nd season and third with the Bucs.





