Tampa Bay Ferries Alliance advocates for year-round ferry service in Tampa Bay

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A gaggle of native leaders throughout Tampa Bay has introduced the release of the Tampa Bay Ferries Alliance on Wednesday.

The non-profit group’s number one goal is to advertise ferry service that connects Tampa Bay communities in a secure, cost-effective, and out there means.

The alliance is advocating for the ferry service to turn out to be everlasting in Tampa Bay. Currently, the Cross Bay Ferry supplies seasonal service to and from St. Petersburg on decided on days. According to the website online, the ridership has grown in all non-COVID years and set a brand new file in 2022, with nearly 62,000 passengers.

It is essential to notice that the alliance isn’t affiliated with the Cross Bay Ferry.

Tanya Doran, President and CEO of Tampa Bay Ferries Alliance, mentioned that the non-profit group helps Cross Bay Ferry and its more than a few initiatives.

“We strongly believe it will help bring relief within the traffic. As you know, south Hillsborough County has experienced significant growth and development, and the traffic can often resemble a parking lot in our community,” mentioned Tanya Doran, President and CEO of Tampa Bay Ferries Alliance.

The Cross Bay Ferry has plans to amplify ferry services and products to more than a few locations, begin the primary commuter ferry service to MacDill Air Force Base, and determine a South County Terminal as the house base for the ferry fleet and administrative headquarters.

Scott Bushway, a standard rider of the ferry, makes use of the ferry to go back and forth to and from St. Petersburg.

“I have used the ferry several times to travel to St. Pete for lunch meetings or meet some friends, but I know many people utilize it to attend Lightning games, go shopping or enjoy dining experiences at Water Street,” mentioned Scott Bushway.

A survey performed via the Cross Bay Ferry presentations that 97% of riders use the ferry to discover the vacation spot town. Riders spend their time eating out, visiting museums and cultural occasions, buying groceries, and attending wearing occasions.

Visit CLICK HERE to be told extra about present ferry service and long term plans.