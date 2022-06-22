Tampa Bay law enforcement warn of dangerous drug ‘ISO’

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a dangerous drug alert a few drug known as Isotonitazene, also referred to as ISO.

“ISO is a new synthetic drug that is proven to be more than 20 times more potent that fentanyl,” stated Sheriff Chad Chronister in a video launched on social media Wednesday.

Sheriff Chronister stated they haven’t seen it right here in Hillsborough County, they comprehend it’s within the Tampa Bay space and that individuals should be cautious.

In Pasco County, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office additionally lately warned the group of a brand new artificial opioid it says is thought generally as ISO. On a truth sheet shared to its social media, PCSO labeled it as Metonitazene/Etonitazene.

“We’ve seen it come up in cases that we originally thought were fentanyl overdoses,” Public Information Manager for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Amanda Hunter stated.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office stated the drug may be very dangerous and has turned up in Pasco County overdose investigations.

Hunter shared some indicators of an overdose.

“They tend to be blue fingernails, blue lips, not conscious, not coherent so much, and they can even pass out, and that’s when it gets most concerning,” she stated.

ABC Action News checked with different Tampa Bay space counties to achieve extra perception if they’ve seen the drug crop up.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office stated their drug lab has seen a model of the ISO drug in three instances up to now, first in January 2021 and most lately in November 2021. They say they’ve not seen ‘isonitazene’ particularly, however an analog of it, often known as ‘metonitazene’.

“It’s right here. That’s an important half, is rather like fentanyl, it’s in our communities, and similar to fentanyl, it’s extraordinarily dangerous, besides that is that rather more stronger,” Hunter stated.

If you assume somebody is overdosing, law enforcement need you to get assist and name 911 instantly.

