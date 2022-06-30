Tampa Bay Lightning release 2022 preseason schedule

TAMPA, Fla. — It hasn’t even been per week for the reason that Tampa Bay Lightning misplaced Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, however the group is already looking forward to subsequent season with the release of the 2022 preseason schedule.

The Lightning will play six preseason video games this yr with half of these video games being at Amalie Arena. Tampa kicks off the preseason in Carolina for a recreation in opposition to the Hurricanes on September 27, after which return house to play the Canes once more on the twenty eighth.

Tampa then performs the Nashville Predators at house on September 29 and can observe that up with a recreation in Nashville in opposition to the Preds.

The Lightning ends the preseason with two video games in opposition to the Florida Panthers. One in Sunrise on October 6 after which a closing preseason recreation in opposition to the Panthers on October 8.

The final time the Lightning and Panthers had been on the ice, Tampa bay was finishing a sweep of the Cats within the second spherical of the playoffs. Florida completed with the most effective file within the Eastern Conference in 2021 earlier than operating into the now three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Bolts.

Full Schedule

Tuesday, September 27

Lightning at Hurricanes | 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 28

Lightning vs. Hurricanes | 7 p.m.

Thursday, September 29

Lightning vs. Predators | 7 p.m.

Friday, September 30

Lightning at Predators | 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 6

Lightning at Panthers | 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 8

Lightning vs. Panthers | 4 p.m