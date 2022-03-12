Tampa Bay Ray’s release Spring Training schedule

TAMPA BAY, Fla — The brand new schedule has been launched! Test it out beneath.
The schedule options 18 official Grapefruit League video games, together with 9 house video games at Charlotte Sports activities Park and one house recreation at Tropicana Area. The spring schedule is topic to alter, and recreation instances will likely be introduced at a later date.
The Rays face 5 opponents in a regionalized schedule: the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Crimson Sox, Minnesota Twins, and Pittsburgh Pirates. The Rays open the Grapefruit League schedule on Friday, March 18 in opposition to the Crimson Sox in Fort Myers. The house schedule options three-weekend video games, together with the house opener on Saturday, March 19 in opposition to the 2021 World Collection Champion Braves. The Rays full their spring schedule with an exhibition recreation in opposition to the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, April 6 at Tropicana Area.
Single-game tickets and parking for all Rays Spring Coaching house video games will go on sale on Tuesday, March 15 at 10 a.m., completely at RaysBaseball.com/Spring and thru the Ballpark app. Season Ticket Holders and single-game consumers of the initially scheduled video games will likely be notified by way of e-mail relating to their choices. Charlotte Sports activities Park is a mobile-only ballpark.
Paper tickets, together with print-at-home and PDF variations, usually are not obtainable or accepted. The Ballpark app is on the market at no cost obtain in each the Apple App Retailer and Google Play. For extra info on cellular ticketing, obtain the MLB Ballpark app or go to RaysBaseball.com/Cellular.