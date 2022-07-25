Tampa Bay remains Florida homebuyer’s most sought-after destination

ST. PETE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tampa bay continues to be the most sought-after space within the state. Recent research proceed to indicate simply how common Tampa Bay is and can proceed to be.

Zach Franco has lived in St. Pete for 3 years as a school pupil. During that point, he mentioned he has seen the expansion within the space.

“I have seen growth and expansion of development. I mean, literally, behind the camera right now is a 30, 35 story building that’s going up, and there’s probably seven or eight of them within the next mile,” he mentioned.

The Florida Office of Economic and Demographic Research mentioned Pinellas County is on par to achieve 1,016,000 people by 2040.

A research by the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority discovered Hillsborough County could grow by 40% in that very same time-frame.

Franco, a Virginia native, mentioned he understands why that is such a sizzling spot.

“To anybody who doesn’t live in Florida, they think it is beaches, Disney, retirement communities. For me, some people who kind of pushed me out to explore the city, different cities, and then just wilderness wild spaces around here. And so I started to learn that Florida is a lot more than when you think it is,” he mentioned.

Pinellas Realtor Jennifer Thayer mentioned that is precisely what’s driving her shoppers to purchase right here.

“What we’re hearing, the reason why they’re buying, you’ve got 361 days of sunshine, people are trading in their snowshoes for flip flops, it’s just a nice, easier environment,” she added.

The quantity of people that need to expertise all that Tampa Bay has to supply means shopping for a home proper now’s tough.

“We’re at 19.4% of inventory over last year. That’s about a month’s inventory. A balanced market is about 6 months,” she mentioned.

Florida Realtors reported gross sales closed for 85,328 single-family homes and 38,772 townhouses and condos within the second quarter of the 12 months. Tampa Bay (Hillsborough, Pinellas, Hernando, and Pasco counties) bought greater than some other a part of the state. But we’re getting into a barely slower interval.

“It’s a little bit slower not because people don’t want to be here but because they’re off right now. We’ll start to see it pick back up in November and go until April,” mentioned Thayer.

Her recommendation to anybody seeking to purchase now or later:

“Find a professional. You’re definitely going to want to work with someone in a tricky market, you want somebody who can negotiate on your behalf, find the right property, understand what you’re looking for, know the neighborhoods,” she added.

According to Freddie Mac, a thirty-year fastened charge mortgage averaged 5.52% in June of this 12 months.It was 2.98% final June.