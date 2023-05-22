Tampa-bound Frontier passenger cited after hitting attendant with intercom phone

Frontier Airlines reported that a passenger who was once requested to depart a flight leaving from Denver was once later cited for assaulting an airline worker with an intercom phone. The incident came about whilst Frontier Airlines Flight 708 was once looking ahead to an early morning departure to Tampa from Denver International Airport. The feminine passenger was once requested to deplane because of belligerent habits however struck a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she was once leaving. The Denver Police Department showed that the passenger was once cited for attack relating to the incident. After the lady was once got rid of from the aircraft, Flight 708 left for Tampa about 4 hours past due. The passenger was once in a position to guide some other flight after being launched.

The explanation why the passenger was once requested to depart the aircraft is unclear, and Denver International Airport mentioned that they did not have any information in regards to the flight. Unfortunately, this incident is not the one one involving Frontier Airlines. In November, a Frontier Airlines flight needed to make an emergency touchdown in Atlanta when a passenger was once observed with a field cutter, and reviews display that unruly airline passengers have turn out to be extra common in recent times.

The FAA won reviews of a minimum of 670 unruly airline passengers in 2023 as of May 14, and there have been 2,455 reported incidents in 2022. All rights reserved.

