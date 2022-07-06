Tampa competitive eater wins Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa competitive eater reclaimed her title because the world’s prime ranked feminine eater throughout the annual Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating contest.

The competitors was held on the 4th of July in Coney Island. Miki Sudo who lives in Tampa scarfed down 40 scorching canine and buns in 10 minutes.

“My personal best and women’s world record is 48.5 hot dogs in ten minutes. Yesterday, I ate 40 to win. I really thought maybe I was off which was odd because I had a great practice just ten days prior to the 4th. I’m leaner than I’ve ever competed,” mentioned Miki Sudo.

Sudo skipped the competitors in 2021 as a result of she was pregnant along with her son.

“Last year, I was 37 weeks pregnant. I actually gave birth to Max four days after the 4th and three days after I got back from New York so no part of me wanted to compete. I felt like that real estate was all Max’s while I was pregnant,” laughed Sudo.

Her fiancé, Nick Wehry, positioned fourth competing for the lads’s title. He ate 40 scorching canine in 10 minutes.

In 2018, the couple met at a lodge health club earlier than the annual scorching canine consuming contest. Sudo gave start to their son final yr. The couple hopes their son learns to chase his ardour.

“If you love something and you’re passionate about it, give it everything you have,” mentioned Wehry.

The couple has received quite a few consuming competitions and maintain a number of World Records.

“I love food in general. There’s very few things that I don’t like just when I eat hot dogs, normally, I don’t dunk the buns in warm, sweet juice. I guess I prefer to top them with onions, sauerkraut and brown mustard,” mentioned Sudo.

Sudo and Wehry mentioned she plans to compete once more subsequent yr.

“I love to eat, I love to travel. I’m very competitive. I can make a little bit of money, but the more and more I do this, the more meaningful it has become. I met the love of my life who competes with me,” mentioned Sudo.