Tampa exhibit highlights old Florida through kitschy maps

Old Florida opened a world of marvel to the vacationers of yesterday. Some of us have been simply children on the time.

“Remember being in the back seat of the car or even the front seat of the car with no seatbelt trying to help mom and dad navigate from place to place,” says Rodney Kite-Powell of the Tampa Bay History Center.

Families particularly preferred these colourful maps with photos. They regarded like Florida. There have been photos of vegetables and fruit, fish, folks on the seashore, and landmarks.

Kite-Powell heads the Touchton Map Library on the Tampa Bay History Center. His new exhibit, Kitschy Cartography: Illustrated and Pictorial Maps of Florida options the whimsical aspect of the map library, among the best within the nation.

The exhibit’s oldest illustrated map is from 1591. It exhibits the Florida Peninsula ending simply south of what’s now Tampa. It additionally has a drawing of a sea monster within the Gulf.

“A sea monster on maps meant danger – the unknown,” mentioned Kite-Powell.

One of the illustrated maps from 1948 exhibits Florida on one aspect and California on the opposite. It was made by an organization trying to persuade vacationers to decide on a go to to Florida.

“It shows California as either freezing cold or covered with desert,” defined Kite-Powell. “Not a place you would ever want to go.”

Several of the old maps present pirates and the supposed areas of buried treasure.

“They don’t glamorize the look of pirates at all,” says Kite-Powell. “They look like pretty sketchy people, at least in that particular map.”

Sometimes the placemats at roadside eating places have been illustrated maps. They’re within the assortment too. When you have a look at them it could take you again to these lengthy rides within the backseat with mother and pa exploring Florida.

The exhibit is open through the top of the 12 months on the Tampa Bay History Center on Water Street in Downtown Tampa.