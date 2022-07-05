Tampa leads nation for home price growth in May, CoreLogic reports

TAMPA, Fla. — Home costs continued to soar in May with Tampa, Florida main the nation in largest positive aspects, the CoreLogic Home Price Index and HPI Forecast discovered.

According to the HPI, home prices in the U.S. grew for the 16th consecutive month with 13 states posting positive aspects of greater than 20 %. Florida and Tennessee posted the best home price positive aspects at 33.2% and 27.4% respectively.

In Tampa, in a year-over-year evaluation, home costs spiked 33.4% in May, far outpacing the second-largest hike in Phoenix at 28.7 %. Both Tampa and Phoenix additionally noticed the biggest positive aspects in March and April.

If home patrons wished some presumably good news, home costs elevated 1.8% on a month-over-month foundation, the HPI discovered. The HPI Forecast discovered that annual U.S. home price positive aspects will sluggish to five% by May 2023 attributable to rising mortgage charges and affordability challenges.

“With monthly mortgage expenses up about 50% from only a few months ago, fewer buyers are now competing for continually limited inventory,” said Selma Hepp, deputy chief economist at CoreLogic. “And while annual home price growth still exceeds 20%, we expect to see a rapid deceleration in the rate of growth over the coming year. Nevertheless, the normalization of overheated buying conditions should bring about more of a balance between buyers and sellers and a healthier overall housing market.”