Tampa man helps people struggling with addiction

Daniel Smith is a man with a challenge of serving to people struggling with addiction in Tampa. He walked for twenty-four hours and disbursed care programs that contained essential pieces corresponding to toothbrushes, socks, and Narcan. Smith himself had skilled addiction and homelessness, and strolling during the town reminded him of the ones difficult days.

Smith expressed that the reminiscence of the ones days attached him to the people that he was once serving. He mentioned, “Anything that can connect me to the guy that was sleeping behind the Walmart on Indian Town Road in Jupiter is something that I hang onto.”

Smith’s function was once to lift consciousness about addiction, the opioid disaster and the struggling of people at the streets of Tampa Bay. He shared that he was once decided to do so concerning the opioid disaster as it was once arduous for him to have a look at his daughter and now not do anything else.

Around 100 Narcan sprays have been donated to Smith, and he meant to offer all of them out to assist people in want. He added, “I will always deal with this. So getting back out here on the street, walking all these miles in the heat, seeing firsthand what people go through, it’s a good reminder of where I came from and where I don’t want to end up again.”