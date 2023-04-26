Tampa municipal runoff election results, 4 city council members elected

The Tampa municipal runoff election came about on April twenty fifth, leading to 4 new city council members being elected. The races in Districts 1, 2, 3, and six failed to fulfill the 50% threshold in March, which ended in the runoff races being held in April.

In the District 1 runoff, Alan Clendenin gained with 64.51% of the vote, whilst Sonja Brookins won 35.49% of the vote. Guido Maniscalco gained the City Council District 2 runoff in opposition to Robin Lockett with 61.95% of the vote, and Lynn Hurtak gained the City Council District 3 runoff in opposition to Janet Cruz with 60.29% of the vote. Charlie Miranda narrowly beat Hoyt Prindle within the District 6 runoff, with Miranda shooting 50.91% of the vote and Prindle getting 49.09% of the vote.

Mayor Jane Castor congratulated the entire new city council members thru a tweet, expressing her dedication to paintings with them to stay transferring their city ahead.

Big congratulations to Tampa’s newly elected city council members. Look ahead to running with every of you to stay transferring our city ahead. — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) April 26, 2023

The unofficial election effects will probably be qualified on April 27 in keeping with the Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Office. If a candidate was once defeated by way of one-half of a p.c or much less of the votes solid, a system recount is prompted. If the consequences after the system recount display a distinction of one-fourth of 1 p.c or much less, a guide recount will then be performed (FS 102.141).

To download extra information on Tampa’s municipal runoff election effects, click on (*4*)