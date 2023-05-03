The Tampa Police Department (TPD) won a misery name early Wednesday morning relating to a taking pictures incident at a place of dwelling situated on the 3300 block of E twenty sixth Avenue in Hillsborough County, Florida.

Upon arrival on the scene, officials found out a sufferer who had sustained a unmarried gunshot wound and was once pronounced useless.

TPD studies published that previous to the incident, the shooter and the deceased had been engaged in a heated argument inside the premises, and that the two people are similar.

An in depth investigation into the subject continues to be ongoing. Further main points at the incident will likely be made to be had later.

At this day and age, police government have no longer published whether or not the suspect has been taken into custody or no longer.