Tampa students try to win robotics competition

TAMPA, Fla. — A bunch of Tampa highschool students is not simply attempting to win a trophy, they’re additionally working to change the planet.

This week, the Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School’s Phoenix Robotics crew is in Long Beach, California competing in a global competition.

What the kids created is superb.

“So our group participates in what’s called the MATE ROV Competition. MATE stands for Marine Advanced Technology Education,” mentioned Julie Fernandez. “Through this competition, we build a robot that does the tasks that the MATE Organization creates for us.”

The MATE ROV Competition makes use of remotely operated automobiles (ROV) or underwater robots to encourage and problem students to creatively apply science, expertise, engineering, and math to resolve real-world issues. The Phoenix crew has simply quarter-hour to carry out the duties set out for it.

The crew’s mentor is Julie’s father, Eric, a science trainer at the highschool.

“So you’ll have a task sequence with subtasks to it. That’s in the engineering area. You might have to go in, turn a valve to turn something off, maybe there’s a leaky oil valve. So you’re gonna have to turn the valve. And you’ve got to pull a cap off this damaged and move it and get another cap and put it in,” mentioned Eric Fernandez. “So the students are actually practicing real-world examples of issues that you might have to work on with an ROV.”

It took about 5 months for the students to construct the ROV which has six cameras.

“So on the actual machine, there are two grabbers there, we call them claws. So with those grabbers, we can do things like remove damaged cable. That’s what that long prop is in the pool over there,” mentioned Julie. “We’re removing damaged cable. On another one, we’re removing a dead specimen of a like a dead fish and putting it into a bucket.”

The Phoenix Robotics crew is fairly assured. They know they created a winner by taking the state title earlier this 12 months.

“That was awesome. It was very exciting,” mentioned Julie. “For me, we’ve won every year that we’ve gone to these that I’ve been here. So my freshman junior and senior year, I had that experience.”

Julie simply graduated with a 9.2 GPA. She was the valedictorian at her highschool. Once the worldwide competition is over, she’s going to begin getting ready for faculty. She plans to main in zoology on the University of Florida.

If you recognize of a kid doing nice issues within the Tampa Bay space, let me know so I can put them in my Brag Book. You can electronic mail me at [email protected] or ship me a message on Facebook.