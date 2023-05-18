TAMU-Commerce investigating ChatGPT after classroom incident





According to experiences, a Texas A&M-Commerce professor, Jared Mumm, ran each and every of his pupil’s ultimate essays via an AI chatbot referred to as ChatGPT, which then claimed to have written each and every essay. Mumm, who teaches agricultural categories, gave his scholars a brief grade of “X” whilst he labored with them to decide whether or not AI used to be utilized in any of the essays and what stage it used to be used. The college said that no scholars failed the category or have been barred from graduating as a result of this incident, and the professor is operating with scholars personally to get to the bottom of any problems.