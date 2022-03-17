Tank scores latest #1 hit on R&B radio with “I Deserve”

Atlantic Information

Tank has finished it once more. The singer has racked up his sixth #1 on R&B radio with “I Deserve.”

The tune, which Tank additionally wrote and produced, is the second single off his upcoming 10th studio album, R&B Cash. It follows his earlier #1 R&B hit, “Can’t Let It Present.”

“I really feel like Jordan in ’98 successful his sixth title with the Chicago Bulls! I’m so grateful to all of the R&B music lovers as a result of this couldn’t occur with out you,” Tank says in a press release about “I Deserve” hitting #1. “This can be a blessing, and I’m right here to share extra with the followers as I gear up for the discharge of R&B Cash.”

R&B Cash is due out later this 12 months. Within the meantime, Tank has some performances lined up, together with exhibits at Orlando’s Soul Competition, Cincinnati Music Competition, and Membership Quarantine Stay in Las Vegas over Labor Day Weekend.

