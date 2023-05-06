Tanker truck ‘full of gasoline’ explodes in crash

On Saturday morning, a sad twist of fate passed off in Hillsborough County, Florida, ensuing in the dying of a person. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) won reviews of a collision at round 2:40 am on US-41. The twist of fate concerned a fuel tanker and a sedan pushed via a 23-year-old Ruskin guy. According to the FHP, the sedan collided with the again of the gasoline tanker, inflicting the tanker to blow up in an instant ahead of crashing right into a software pole.

FHP

The have an effect on brought about the sedan to veer off the freeway and turn over. The 49-year-old motive force of the tanker truck misplaced his lifestyles in the crash, whilst the 23-year-old guy in the sedan suffered critical accidents, in line with the soldiers.