Tanner Trout’s steal of home sends Prestonwood Christian to state title

Prestonwood Christian 1, Fort Worth Nolan 0

ARLINGTON — Pinch runner Tanner Trout raced home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth with one out to give Prestonwood Christian Academy a thrilling 1-0 extra-inning victory in the TAPPS Division I state tournament semifinal Friday afternoon at Clay Gould Ballpark on the University of Texas-Arlington campus.

Prestonwood’s Trent Shaw opened the home half of the eighth with a misplayed right-field single and moved to second when the ball rolled away from the infield on the relay. Trout was inserted to pinch run for Shaw. Will Johnson put down a perfect sacrifice bunt, moving Trout to third.

Louis Bussard then squared to bunt, with Trout digging for home plate on an apparent squeeze play. Instead the pitch went wide and dribbled away from the Nolan catcher, allowing Trout to slide into home safely, and the Lions celebrated a walk-off win to advance to Saturday’s championship contest.

Plano Prestonwood designated hitter Dylan Brown (center) lifts infielder Tanner Trout (10) alongside infielder Derek Eusebio (3) after Trout stole home to win a TAPPS Division I state semifinal against Fort Worth Nolan in Arlington, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. Plano Prestonwood defeated Fort Worth Nolan 1-0 in extra innings. (Elias Valverde II / Staff Photographer)

That moment may not have happened if not for a highlight-reel defensive play by PCA centerfielder Tarris Murray in the top half of the extra frame. Nolan’s Robert Nagid — a Vernon College signee — singled and Santiago Perez doubled to open the top of the eighth, putting runners at second and third with no outs. When Nate Hall sent a fly ball to center, and after Murray made the catch, he uncorked a perfect on-the-fly strike to catcher AJ DePaolo to nail Nagid at the plate. Louis Bussard then struck out the next batter to set the stage for the fantastic finish.

“I was really focused on what I needed to do before the catch,” Murray said. “I was ready. I just fired it. I did not want to let my team down.”

“I did it,” added a jubilant Murray.

“Sensational. Impressive. Incredible. And more,” PCA head coach James Vilade said, in describing Murray’s catch.

“I cannot say enough about the job Trent Shaw did,” Vilade noted. “He pitched out of some traffic, some tough situations, and his hitting was a big contribution as well.

“It was a low-scoring pitching duel, and we liked it that way. Both teams had great pitching, and both teams were able to get out of jams.”

Shaw started the game on the mound for the Lions, and had a no-hitter through six and two-third innings when was pulled due to pitch count limit. Shaw moved to first base, with Bussard coming in from the outfield to pitch. Shaw finished with nine strikeouts, while surrendering eight walks. “Just a great feeling,” said Shaw, an Oklahoma State signee. “We hung in there. And the offense came through.”

Nolan’s Rudy Fernandez hit a 3-2 count single in the top of the seventh off Bussard to break up the no-hitter. The Nolan loss overshadowed a strong pitching performance by Nate Hall, who tossed seven and one-third innings, yielding just four hits and striking out six.

Making its sixth state tourney appearance — first since 2016 when it won its lone championship — PCA drew a pair of playoff byes then eliminated Bishop Lynch 6-0 in the Regional.

A Saturday noon start awaits Prestonwood Christian — No. 10 in the THSB Large Private School rankings — seeking its second championship.

Fort Worth Nolan (16-18), unranked in the THSB poll, was seeking its initial state title while making its fifth state tourney appearance. It had defeated Plano John Paul II 7-5 in the Area round, then blanked Parish Episcopal 6-0 in the Regional.

League City Bay Area 5, Fort Worth Lake Country 3

ARLINGTON — Playing in its first state title game, Fort Worth Lake Country fell 5-3 to defending state champion League City Bay Area Christian in the TAPPS Division III final.

With 2017 being its only other state final four appearance, Lake Country did not get a hit until the bottom of the sixth. After TJ Mynyk was hit by a pitch, Landon Fuller singled and then Adam Lindsey rifled a two-RBI triple to right center, slicing the deficit to 3-2.

Bay Area Christian scored a pair of two-out runs on a questionable call in the top of the seventh. With the bases loaded and no outs, Lake Country’s Luke Compton came on in relief of Max Nilsson who moved to left field, and got a forceout at the plate, followed by a lineout to shortstop.

Then Bay Area’s Michael Tweed hit a shallow fly ball to left field that appeared to have been caught by Nilsson. But there was some confusion on the field, two runners scored, and the umpired rule no catch was made.

“I thought Max made the catch,” Lake Country coach Dominic Denney said. “He came up showing the ball. But the umpire ruled otherwise.”

“But if we had executed better offensively earlier in the game, maybe that would not have mattered.”

Trailing 5-2 entering their last at bats, the Eagles loaded the bases, and after a strikeout, Mynyk’s groundout brought home Nilsson, who had singled. However, a forceout at second ended the rally.

“I am so proud of these guys,” Denney said. “We fought hard. We did not quit. This was our first time being in a championship game. No one but us expected us to be here.”

Lake Country (18-15) was unranked, while Bay Area (28-13) was the top-ranked team in TAPPS among Small Private Schools in the THSB latest poll.

Bay Area Christian shortstop Jordan Medellin, a Baylor signee and TAPPS 4A Male Athlete of the Year a year ago, had a two-RBI single in the top of the third, and came on to pitch in relief of starter Adam Atwell, who had a no-hitter for 5 1/3 innings. Medellin got the save over 1 2/3 innings.

Lake Country will now look to a season next year, graduating just two seniors.

“This was a great experience for us,” Denney said. “We are certainly looking forward to next season.”

Red Oak Ovilla Christian 18, Fort Worth Temple Christian 4

ARLINGTON — Red Oak Ovilla Christian scored 10 runs in the second inning — in which it drew nine consecutive walks — in easily defeating Fort Worth Temple Christian 18-4 in the Division IV semifinal contest Friday night at Allan Saxe Field on the campus of University of Texas-Arlington.

Sixteen batters went to the plate in that second frame for Ovilla Christian.

Needing just seven hits in scoring 18 runs — thanks to 15 total walks and five hits batsmen — the 10-run lead after five innings was in effect.

Red Oak Ovilla Christian, making its first state tourney appearance since 2003 when it won its lone championship, had beaten Weatherford Christian and Waco Vanguard by identical 11-1 scores in two playoff wins.

Fort Worth Temple Christian — with all three state tourney appearances coming in the last four years — had beaten Dallas Lakehill 15-4 in the area round, then ousted Pflugerville Concordia Lutheran 8-5 in the regional.

Red Oak Ovilla Christian advances to play Shiner St. Paul, which defeated Huntsville Alpha Omega 11-4 in the other semifinal matchup. Championship game time is scheduled for 2:30 pm on Saturday.

***

