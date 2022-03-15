Taraji P. Henson Says Jussie Smollett’s Sentence ‘Does Not Fit the Crime’

Final week, Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months of felony probation, and ordered to pay restitution of greater than $120,000. Smollett was additionally charged a $25,000 fantastic for mendacity on police stories in a pretend hate crime hoax.
Empire actress Taraji P. Henson, Smollett’s TV mom, is the primary forged member, at the least publicly, to talk on her former coworker’s punishment. She doesn’t consider that the punishment matches the crime and makes a comparability to the Emmett Until homicide. Henson took to her Instagram and despatched a message to her 19 million followers as she pleaded #freejussie.
“I’m not right here to debate you on his innocence however we will agree that the punishment doesn’t match the crime,” Henson stated.
“Emmett Until was brutally beat and finally murdered due to a lie and not one of the folks concerned together with his demise spent someday in jail, even after Carolyn Bryant admitted that her claims have been false. Nobody was harm or killed throughout Jussie’s ordeal. He has already misplaced every little thing, EVERYTHING! To me as an artist not in a position to create that in itself is punishment sufficient. He can’t get a job. Nobody in Hollywood will rent him and once more as an artist who likes to create, that’s jail. My prayer is that he’s freed and placed on home arrest and probation as a result of on this case that would appear honest. Please #freejussie .”
View this put up on Instagram
Smollett’s brother, Jocqui, said on Instagram that his brother has been positioned in a psych ward at Cook dinner County Jail however denies that he has suicidal ideations.
Jocqui shared that they’re involved as a result of a observe was connected to his paperwork and positioned on the entrance of his cell saying that he’s vulnerable to self-harm.
Daily Mail reported that the Cook dinner County Sheriff’s Workplace in Chicago has said that Smollett shouldn’t be being held in solitary confinement. They put out an announcement saying that using “solitary confinement was abolished” on the Cook dinner County Jail in 2016. Any claims that he’s being held in that method usually are not true.