Taraji P. Henson’s new role, ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ season-three teaser and more

Tina Thorpe/HBO

Taraji P. Henson has landed a brand new position. Deadline studies the Oscar-nominated actress will likely be starring in Time Alone, a movie tailored from Alessandro Camon’s acclaimed play of the identical identify. She’ll play Anna, the mom of a police officer killed within the line of responsibility. Henson may even produce underneath her TPH Leisure firm. “With Time Alone, Alessandro Camon’s distinctive outlook on social injustices and a fractured society provides a brand new have a look at empathy and compassion, which is extra related now than ever,” Henson mentioned in an announcement. “I’m honored to collaborate with Alessandro and this crew of producers to convey his heartfelt play to the display and to share this story with a wider viewers.”

A Black Woman Sketch Present is formally returning subsequent month for season three. On Wednesday, HBO launched the first teaser for the brand new episodes. The six-episode season stars present creator Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend, and can function a slew of superstar visitor appearances. Season three will get underway April eight at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

Deadline studies filmmakers Stanley Nelson and Jacqueline Olive are teaming as much as direct the documentary The Coloration of Cola, primarily based on Stephanie Capparell’s 2008 e book, The Actual Pepsi Problem: How One Pioneering Firm Broke Coloration Boundaries in 1940s American Enterprise. The story follows the ​​expertise of the all-Black gross sales crew at Pepsi, a primary for company America. Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon will executive-produce the doc underneath their JuVee Productions.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.