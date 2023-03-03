Target opening in Oak Cliff shopping center





DALLAS — Oak Cliff citizens could have a brand new shopping method to flip to quickly as a Target is being constructed in the world.

“We’re excited to bring an easy and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the Dallas community in the coming years with this new Target store,” a Target spokesperson stated in a remark. to WFAA.

The retailer, positioned at 655 W. Illinois Ave., can be about 111,000 sq. toes massive, the spokesperson added.

Little else is understood concerning the new Target at this level.

The spokesperson stated extra main points could be launched, akin to how the shopping enjoy can be adapted to serve locals and the grand opening date, as Target is nearer to opening.

The Target can be positioned in the Wynnewood Village shopping mall close to quite a lot of clothes and electronics shops along side eating places.

This would be the 10th Target to open in Dallas.

