Target recalls Threshold candles | wfaa.com





Target has introduced a recall of just about 5 million Threshold logo candles bought in shops around the nation because of a major possibility of burn and laceration hazards. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the jars of those candles can crack or damage whilst the wick is burning, posing a major possibility to customers.

The recall covers more than a few scents of Threshold candles, together with 5.5-ounce one-wick, 14-ounce three-wick, and 20-ounce three-wick candles bought each in-store and on-line between August 2019 and March 2023. So a ways, there were 137 experiences of the candle breaking throughout use, with six similar accidents, together with critical burns and lacerations.

To make sure the security of its shoppers, Target has urged customers to prevent the usage of those candles in an instant and go back them to any Target shop for a complete refund. Target has additionally introduced a pay as you go go back label for customers who’re not able to go back the candles to a shop in individual.