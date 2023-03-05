Tarleton’s tough slate in Oklahoma continues against Jackrabbits and third-ranked Cowgirls





STILLWATER, Okla. – The Tulsa/OSU Tournament Tarleton is taking part in in this week has featured elite pageant right through, and it were given no more uncomplicated for the Texans on Saturday, taking up South Dakota State once more ahead of taking part in the 3rd ranked crew in the country, Oklahoma State.







The Texans (12-11) dropped the pair, 10-2 against the Jackrabbits (12-7) and 11-2 in 5 innings against No. 3 Oklahoma State (17-1).

“We played a lot tougher today against two very good teams,” stated head trainer Mark Cumpian . “We had our opportunities in game one before letting it slip away. I’m proud of how we battled today. My hope is that playing this tough of a schedule will get us ready for conference play.”







South Dakota State 10, Tarleton 2



Saturday’s sport used to be a rematch between the Texans and Jackrabbits, as South Dakota State knocked off Tarleton an afternoon ahead of, 11-0. The pink and white put out a significantly better appearing this time round, and used to be in place overdue to take the win, however the 7th inning were given clear of them in their 10-2 loss.







Tristan Bridges started in the circle and were given Tarleton began at the proper foot, sitting down 3 instantly Jackrabbits to start out the sport. In the second one inning she were given out of a jam, two runners on and not using a outs, inducing a come out, fly out and strikeout. The Jackrabbits were given the primary run of the sport to start out the 3rd inning, a Jocelyn Carrillo solo shot.







Tarleton wanted only one swing in the fourth inning to take the lead. After Jordan Dickerson started with a stroll, Austin Germain blasted her 2d house run of the season to position Tarleton forward 2-1.







Rozelyn Carrillo responded in the 5th with a two-run house run herself to provide South Dakota State the lead again, 3-2.







In the 6th, the Texans threatened to tie it up, with runners on first and 2d and one out, however a fielder’s selection and strikeout despatched a one-run sport to the 7th. In the general body, the Jackrabbits loaded the bases with one out. On a fielder’s selection, shortstop Tristyn Trull threw out the runner on the plate to stay it a one-run sport with two outs. South Dakota State following through drawing 3 instantly walks to attain 3 runs, then were given two hits to attain 4 extra, making it a seven-spot in the 7th inning.







Bridges (3-5) went 6.2 IP, permitting 8 earned runs on 9 hits and 8 walks, with 3 strikeouts. Grace Garcia got here on aid in the 7th, permitting two earned runs on two hits and a stroll in 0.1 IP. South Dakota State’s Tori Kniesche (6-1) went 5 innings, giving up two earned runs on one hit and 3 walks, with six strikeouts.







Germain went 2-for-2 with two RBI and a stroll, scoring a run. Katy Schaefer and Amanda DeSario equipped the opposite hits.







No. 3 Oklahoma State 11, Tarleton 2 (5 Innings)



Tarleton had their paintings minimize out for them in the second one sport on Saturday, taking at the No. 3 ranked Cowgirls in Stillwater. Oklahoma State scored 5 runs in the primary and by no means seemed again, profitable it in run-rule type.







The Texans scored two in the second one inning to make it 5-2, with Brady Rowland incomes an RBI on a fielder’s selection to start out. Trull later scored on an error. The Cowgirls added one again in the ground part, then became in 5 extra in the fourth.







Kennedy Ferguson (3-2) began in the circle for Tarleton, going 3.1 IP, permitting 10 earned runs on 10 hits and two walks. Bridges (0.1 IP, one run, one hit, two walks) and Garcia (0.1 IP) pitched in aid. Ivy Rosenberry (3-1) began for Oklahoma State, permitting two runs (one earned) on six hits and a stroll, with two strikeouts.







Tarleton has yet another left at the docket in Oklahoma, taking up Maine in Stillwater on Sunday at 10 a.m. CT.







