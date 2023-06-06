Tarrant County chase ends in kidnapping suspect arrest

The suspect in query has been charged with 3 other crimes following a police chase with Tarrant County deputies on Monday night time. The fees come with kidnapping, evading arrest or detention with a car, and annoyed attack towards a public servant.

Tarrant County legislation enforcement spoke back to a kidnapping in development round 6:20 PM on Monday. A suspect had it appears attempted to abduct a kid at a location on Lansman Drive. The mom of the kid gave deputies the make, style, and tag collection of the car, which led them to the suspect’s deal with in Crowley.

Police tried to prevent and communicate to the suspect, 62-year-old Steven Bayse, at his place of dwelling in Crowley, however he refused to cooperate. Bayse then led legislation enforcement on a chase, preventing more than one instances prior to proceeding to escape. During the pursuit, legislation enforcement tried a high-risk prevent whilst Bayse used to be stopped at a purple gentle, however he drove off and collided with 3 patrol cars, just about hitting a deputy.