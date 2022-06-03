Tasha K Files Appeal to Have Cardi B’s $4M Defamation Victory Thrown Out

The most recent chapter of the feud between diamond-selling hip-hop artist Cardi B, and YouTube content material creator, Tasha Ok has returned to the courtroom.
Tasha Ok is asking that the defamation court docket case filed in opposition to her be thrown out as a result of the decide didn’t enable the jurors to witness who the rapper “really is.”
Based on Billboard, the attorneys for Tasha Ok have appealed the lawsuit the place she was discovered accountable for defamation in opposition to the Bronx-born rapper, Cardi B. Within the paperwork submitted to the U.S. Court docket of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, attorneys for Tasha Ok said that Decide William Ray had “erroneously” excluded an exhaustive scope of proof about Cardi B that unfairly resulted within the rapper successful the lawsuit.
At trial, the decide decided on the time that the proof the attorneys needed to current may be prejudicial in opposition to Cardi B. The attorneys mentioned the proof about her “character” ought to have been honest sport for the reason that case centered on potential hurt to the rapper’s status.
“The jury heard a really lopsided presentation of proof and, as a result of they didn’t get to be taught who the plaintiff really is, the jury returned a normal verdict for the Plaintiff, in opposition to each Defendants,” the attorneys wrote within the Could 27 submitting.
Tasha Ok’s attorneys additionally contend that Cardi’ Bs attorneys didn’t show that the blogger acted with so-called “precise malice” when she posted tales concerning the rapper. Stating she didn’t deliberately lie or act with a reckless disregard for the reality.
“There was no proof that any of Ms. Kebe’s tales about Plaintiff had been fabricated by Ms. Kebe, had been a product of Ms. Kebe’s creativeness, had been primarily based wholly on an unverified nameless name, or had been so inherently unbelievable that solely a reckless particular person would have put them in circulation,” Tasha’s attorneys wrote.
A number of weeks in the past, a federal decide had ordered YouTube character Tasha Ok to remove 21 defamatory movies about Cardi B, Billboard reported. Taska Ok was additionally banned from posting content material referring to the Bodak Yellow rapper on particular topics.
Nevertheless, Tasha Ok has not adopted the decide’s instruction to take away the desired content material from her web site.
Earlier this 12 months, the jury overwhelmingly sided with the rapper, holding Tasha accountable for defamation, invasion of privateness, and intentional infliction of emotional misery. Cardi B was awarded greater than $2.5 million in damages and one other $1.three million in authorized charges incurred by the rapper.