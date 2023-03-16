Taste Addison Food Festival Returns In June

The wait is over! Taste Addison, an annual food festival that started in 1993, has announced that it will be returning to the Dallas-Fort Worth area this coming June to offer up a wide assortment of culinary treasures.

The event — scheduled to take place June 2-3 at Addison Circle Park — will feature over two dozen restaurants from the Addison area, with each Texas eatery offering its own unique style of food dishes for attendees to try.

Eventgoers can expect to indulge in numerous delectable cuisine options, such as Louisiana Boiled Crawfish from Nate’s Seafood, Green Curry Hush Puppies from Loro, Thai Orchid’s award-winning Mango Sticky Rice, as well as Dole Whips made by Hawaiian Bros Island Grill.

Other Addison-populated restaurants that will be in attendance at the event include Asian Mint, Cookie Society, Herrera’s Tex-Mex, Lupe Tortilla, May Dragon Chinese Restaurant, Sigree Indian Resturant, Tiff’s Treats and many more.

“Showcasing some of Addison’s 200 restaurants at Taste Addison really takes us back to our roots as the birthplace of so many beloved restaurants,” said Mary Rosenbleeth, Addison’s director of public communications. “Each restaurant at Taste Addison brings a different flavor to the festival, which gives visitors a sample of what they can expect when they come back to dine in Addison.”

In addition to the vast variety of food options, the festival will also give adult guests ample opportunity to wet their whistles.

The event will have complimentary wine and spirits tastings during both days — from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday — in both The Garden and The Grove venues.

The Garden will offer free samples of Cupcake Vineyards wine, while The Grove will provide complimentary tastings of various spirits like Tanteo Tequila and Don Q Rum — as well as selling an array of mixed beverages.

Taste Addison also has a series of family-friendly entertainment planned for the upcoming event, including live music, craft activities, interactive games and a petting zoo.

Tickets for the June food festival are $15 for anyone over the age of 13, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. VIP tickets are also available, providing extra perks on top of festival admission.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, head over to the Taste Addison website.