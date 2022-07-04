Taste of the Town: Kaori Miami marries flavors to create unique “Mediter-Asian” cuisine

MIAMI – It’s two tales of model and substance at Kaori Miami inside the SLS Lux Brickell.

Renowned chef Raymond Li describes the cuisine, “We’re a blend of Mediterranean and Asian, that we’re calling “Mediter-Asian.”

CBS4



Downstairs is a complicated bar and cocktail lounge that includes Kaori’s well-known music playlists giving friends a groove as they sip on signature cocktails.

Upstairs is a welcoming, spacious eating space with heat and alluring tones.

“It’s super minimalistic which also reflects our dishes. Clean modern flavors still traditional in the back end but there’s a lot of different blending going on,” Li stated.

Chef Li is a true culinary artist. He masterfully prepares and plates dishes that please the palate in addition to the eye. He credit his various background, his mom is Colombian and father is Cuban-Chinese, as to why he enjoys exploring flavors.

“I’m also an information seeker and I try a lot of different types of food and I’m grateful that I’ve been able to create my palate and understand more than what I grew up eating,” stated Li.

He and chef Jorge ready 3 tasting dishes for CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo with precision and aptitude.

First, bluefin tuna crudo with Kalamansi Tosazu, you’ve crunchy quinoa, pickled Florida strawberries, and a mousse constructed from Yuza and avocado,” stated Li.

“This bluefin tuna is really something special. It’s not like you can get it in any sushi restaurant. I love the crunch with that quinoa on top and all of the flavors that I cannot pronounce. This dish is spectacular,” stated Petrillo.

Next smoky Chinese eggplant with harissa muhammara, fennel pollen, and Marcona almonds.

“Smoky delicate, crunchy. There’s so many flavors and textures, so gourmet. It’s fancy, but not intimidating. Just good,” stated Petrillo.

And lastly, 7-spiced Australian Wagyu skirt steak topped with a “magic sauce” that features shitake mushrooms and truffles.

“The flavors come together. There’s so much in this. Nothing competes. Everything just kind of enhances each other. It’s really one of the best cooked skirt steaks I’ve ever had,” stated Petrillo.

Kaori is open for dinner solely Tuesday by means of Sunday. Brunch is predicted later this summer season.

For extra data, go to www.Kaorimiami.com