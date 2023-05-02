Tavares’ OT goal gives Maple Leafs series win over Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have in spite of everything made it to the following around of the NHL playoffs, and trainer Sheldon Keefe struggled to seek out the suitable phrases to explain the instant. Keefe stated that it’s been an extended highway for lots of the gamers and that they’ve confronted a large number of questions right through the years. However, Toronto controlled to overcome the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in time beyond regulation, with John Tavares scoring 4:35 into the additional length, marking their first postseason win in just about twenty years.

Keefe added, “Today is a significant step, but we’re not going to celebrate anything beyond. There’s a lot of work ahead. … I feel like the best is yet to come.”

After six years of first-round playoff exits, the Maple Leafs received the best-of-seven matchup in six video games, incomes a place within the Eastern Conference semifinals. Now, they’re going to play in opposition to both the Boston Bruins or Florida Panthers, who will compete in Game 7 in their first-round series on Sunday.

“You’re relieved, and you’re happy,” stated Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly. “At the same time, it’s the first round. We want to keep going.”

Toronto complex in a series for the primary time since 2004, successful thrice in time beyond regulation at the highway and finishing an 11-game dropping streak in removing video games. On the opposite hand, Tampa Bay’s loss marks the tip in their run of 3 consecutive appearances within the Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning received back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021, misplaced to the Colorado Avalanche in six video games closing 12 months, however this 12 months, they got here up quick in opposition to the Maple Leafs.

“We played well enough to win the series, but you can’t lose three overtime games at home,” stated Lightning trainer Jon Cooper. Nevertheless, dropping to Toronto used to be a sour tablet to swallow, particularly after successful 11 of 12 playoff series over the former 3 postseasons. “This team hasn’t lost a playoff series against the Eastern Conference since 2019. It’s 2023,” Cooper stated. “We’re not used to this feeling.”

Auston Matthews scored his 5th goal of the series for Toronto, beating Andrei Vasilevskiy from the highest of the suitable circle at 13:47 of the second one length. Tavares added the winner, which trickled previous the Lightning goalie after deflecting off a defender’s skate.

“Obviously, it’s a great feeling when the puck goes into the net,” stated Tavares, who had his first profession playoff hat trick to key a win at house in Game 2.

The Maple Leafs additionally received Games 3 and four at the highway, with Rielly and Alexander Kerfoot scoring the successful targets in time beyond regulation.

“You can’t beat Tampa Bay without it being a team effort,” Keefe stated.

Steven Stamkos scored for the Lightning, who got here again from 2-1 and 3-2 series deficits to do away with Toronto within the first around in seven video games closing 12 months. Stamkos felt Tampa Bay performed higher this 12 months than closing 12 months, but it surely wasn’t sufficient.

“Two nights after preventing 28 photographs to fend off removing and trim Toronto’s series result in 3-2 in Game 5, Vasilevskiy used to be on most sensible of his recreation once more. Toronto goalie Ilya Samsonov used to be simply as excellent, even though, protecting Tampa Bay scoreless till Stamkos situated himself completely in entrance of the online to knock in a rebound at 4:19 of the 3rd length. Samsonov completed with 31 saves. Vasilevskiy stopped 20 of twenty-two photographs.

BUNTING RETURNS

Toronto ahead Michael Bunting returned to the lineup for the primary time since he used to be suspended for 3 video games for an unlawful take a look at to the pinnacle and interference in opposition to Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak all over Game 1. He used to be eligible to go back for Game 5, however Keefe make a selection to move with the similar lineup for the fourth directly recreation. Cernak has now not performed for the Lightning for the reason that series opener.