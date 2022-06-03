Tavon Austin signs with Bills: Former Rams first-round receiver inks 1-year deal

The Buffalo Payments introduced on Friday that they’ve signed veteran broad receiver Tavon Austin to a one-year deal. The monetary phrases of Austin’s deal weren’t instantly disclosed by the crew. The 31-year-old will now look to latch onto Buffalo’s roster as a depth piece in its receiving corps.

Austin first got here into the NFL as a first-round draft selection of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2013. He was the No. eight general choice that yr however has been unable to reside as much as that billing so far. Regardless of an electrifying profession at West Virginia, he has but to change into a bona fide No. 1 choice in an offense.

His greatest season got here in 2015 when he logged 907 yards from scrimmage and 9 touchdowns for the Rams. Extra not too long ago, nevertheless, Austin has bounced across the NFL, having stints with the Cowboys, 49ers, Packers, and Jaguars. Final season, he appeared in 13 video games (three begins) for Jacksonville and caught 24 of his 37 targets for 213 yards and a landing.

With the Payments, Austin will attempt to construct up a rapport with MVP-favorite Josh Allen, however he’ll be in a crowded receiver room, which can create a troublesome mountain to climb to truly be on the roster to start the 2022 season.

Together with Austin, Buffalo boasts Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Jamison Crowder, Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow, and rookie Khalil Shakir on the receiver depth chart.