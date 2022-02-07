Tax cuts to be addressed in Oklahoma’s ‘State of the State’

Estate of man killed by Village police officer files …











Test claims to measure immunity to COVID-19











One inmate found, three still on the run











‘They’re all over town’; Outbreak of car thefts in …











OKC toddler out of ICU after nearly month-long COVID-19 …











OMMA has plan to keep up as marijuana industry soars











Man accused of setting fire to homeless support facility











Man injured in Oklahoma City night club shooting











Driver hits ice, plows into hydrant, makes mess in …











1 child killed, 1 hurt in sledding accidents









