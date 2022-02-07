Front Page

Tax cuts to be addressed in Oklahoma’s ‘State of the State’

February 7, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


Estate of man killed by Village police officer files …



Test claims to measure immunity to COVID-19



One inmate found, three still on the run



‘They’re all over town’; Outbreak of car thefts in …



OKC toddler out of ICU after nearly month-long COVID-19 …



OMMA has plan to keep up as marijuana industry soars



Man accused of setting fire to homeless support facility



Man injured in Oklahoma City night club shooting



Driver hits ice, plows into hydrant, makes mess in …



1 child killed, 1 hurt in sledding accidents



Horse instructor takes ‘dis’ out of ‘disabled’ for …





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram