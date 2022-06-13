Taylor Black Joins Gators Coaching Staff

Kevin O’Sullivan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida baseball has employed Taylor Black as an assistant coach on the Gators teaching workers, as introduced by Head Coachon Monday.Black comes geared up with Power Five faculty baseball teaching expertise at NC State, though his most-recent cease was a four-plus yr stint within the Detroit Tigers group. After becoming a member of the Tigers as a scout in November 2017, Black transitioned into the function of East Coast Crosschecker in September 2019.“We could not be more excited to have Taylor join our coaching staff,” O’Sullivan stated. “Taylor has experience playing in the SEC and coaching at a premier college program, and brings a unique perspective to our team with his background as a scouting crosschecker. He is an excellent addition that rounds out our staff as we look to get back to competing for National Championships for Gator Nation.”Prior to his work with the Tigers, Black served as an assistant coach at NC State from 2014-17. During his three seasons on workers, the Wolfpack went to three-straight NCAA Tournaments whereas delivering a 110-70 report. NC State batted .303 as a group in 2016 due to Black’s contributions whereas hitting .271 or larger all three seasons. Black’s presence additionally had a optimistic impression on the Wolfpack defensively, as evidenced by a mixed .973 fielding proportion throughout his tenure.“First and foremost, I want to thank Coach O’Sullivan and the University of Florida for this incredible opportunity,” Black stated. “Sully and his staff have built Florida into one of the premier programs in the country, and I’m excited to get to work in helping to bring this program back to the College World Series and compete for national championships. I will work relentlessly to recruit the best student-athletes to Gainesville while developing them both on and off the field. Go Gators!”Black additionally coached for the Wilmington Sharks of the Coastal Plain League in 2014, which serves as a developmental summer time league for varied faculty gamers. That adopted a three-year skilled profession, as Black performed for the Philadelphia Phillies’ Single-A affiliate, the Williamsport Crosscutters, in 2011 earlier than occurring to compete for the impartial Evansville Otters from 2012-13.As a sixteenth spherical MLB Draft pick of the University of Kentucky in 2011, Black began 110 of a doable 111 video games for the Wildcats throughout his two years in Lexington from 2010-11. Across these two seasons, Black served because the group’s beginning shortstop whereas batting .297 with 15 house runs, two triples, 22 doubles, 87 runs, 75 RBI and 24 stolen bases.Feb. 17, 1989Easley, S.C.Easley HS (Easley, S.C.)University of Kentucky, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Exercise Science – 2011Assistant Coach, NC State University, 2014-17Coach, Wilmington Sharks, 2011USA Baseball Tournament of StarsProspect Development Pipeline League

Collegiate Playing Career:



University of Kentucky, 2010-11



Spartanburg Methodist College, 2009



Charleston Southern University, 2008

Professional Playing Career:



Philadelphia Phillies Organization (Selected in sixteenth spherical of 2011 MLB Draft)

Williamsport Crosscutters (Low-A – New York-Pennsylvania League), 2011

Independent League

Evansville Otters (Frontier League), 2012-13

