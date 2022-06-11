Taylor chooses school in sunny Florida | Journal-news

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION — Daion Taylor of Jefferson goes to Disney World.

Well, not precisely.

He is celebrating his luck, nonetheless.

And he’ll be near the Magic Kingdom after making a dedication to Johnson University in Kissimmee, Florida, to play school basketball for the Suns.

“Maybe I’ll be able to get a pass,” he joked.

The Jefferson standout seemingly will likely be making passes, very like he did as a four-year starter and three-year captain whose willpower is aware of no limits.

It was actually examined this previous 12 months when Taylor discovered he suffers from the genetic Becker’s Disease after which performed the state event with a damaged wrist.

“I’m more than happy,” Taylor mentioned, “It’s more like a joy, and I can take another step.

“With everything I’ve been through, it’s a blessing.”

He’s been by means of it, all proper, beginning with a fall event when his legs locked up, he was rushed to a hospital and spent a number of months visiting medical doctors who tried to determine what ailed him.

Then got here the damaged wrist, about which he saved quiet.

He’s gotten by means of his points, is aware of how one can deal with them and is able to take the court docket.

“Hopefully, I’ll be going for shooting guard,” Taylor mentioned. “I’ll be happy whatever I’m doing.”

He acquired connected with Johnson with the assistance of relative Jawaan Holmes, who’s an assistant coach at close by Florida Tech.

Taylor despatched movie, visited the school and labored out.

“The coach liked what he saw,” Taylor mentioned. “I think I’ll fit in pretty good.”

Taylor averaged 11.1 factors per recreation final season for the 23-1 Cougars.

His school alternative got here all the way down to between Johnson, a Christian college, and Penn State Mont Alto, a public school.

The heat temperatures received out.

“It’s a lot different from West Virginia,” Taylor mentioned.

He plans to review enterprise with the aim of changing into an actual property agent someday.

“I want to learn and expand what I can do,” Taylor mentioned.

Johnson is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, and the Suns performed in the championship recreation of the Division II Southern Regional. They completed with a 10-14 report.