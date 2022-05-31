Taylor Fulford from Okeechobee Is Miss Florida USA 2022

Florida – Sunday Might 29, 2022: Taylor Fulford of Okeechobee was topped Miss Florida USA 2022 on Sunday on the Coral Springs Heart for the Arts. Fulford will characterize Florida on the Miss USA 2022 pageant.
The 27 yr previous Fulford is College of Florida graduate with a Bachelors in Household, Youth and Group Science with minors in Sociology and Academic Research. She has volunteered for over 700 hours of neighborhood service at numerous colleges, UF Well being Shands, and different organizations.
If she wins the 2022 Miss USA contest, she would be the first Floridian to convey Nationwide Crown house to Florida.
No official announcement has been made but in regards to the date nor the venue the place the 71st Miss USA contest might be held.
