TBI outsourcing rape kit analysis to Florida lab

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation mentioned it’s making an attempt to cut back turnaround instances for masses of sexual attack kits, so it has outsourced one of the paintings to Florida.

The TBI mentioned $1.5 million from a federal grant allowed them to adopt the transfer, and the contract was once awarded to DNA Labs International (DLI), primarily based in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Monday, the TBI flew 550 kits to the Florida lab, together with 250 from the Jackson Crime Laboratory which handles Memphis-area instances, and 250 from Knoxville and 50 from Nashville.

The Florida lab will supply analysis and any courtroom follow-up, together with testimony for instances. Due to FBI pointers, TBI scientists will evaluation the result of analysis for every kit and input DNA profiles into CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) the place appropriate.

“We are thankful to our partners for awarding us this funding to help the Bureau take a major step forward in our efforts to analyze these kits,” mentioned Mike Lyttle, Assistant Director of TBI’s Forensic Services Division, in a news liberate. “We’re confident this is the right step forward.”

The TBI mentioned if extra grant investment turns into to be had for 2023, it plans to ship up to 1,000 kits for personal analysis, at a price of $2,155 in step with kit.

“With the help of the Governor’s administration and the Tennessee General Assembly, we’re continuing to take steps to improve our Forensic Services Division,” mentioned TBI Director David Rausch. “This outsourcing project helps us take an immediate step, as we continue to discuss longer-term fixes. We’re hopeful the General Assembly will approve budget enhancements called for in Governor Lee’s plan, which we believe addresses key staffing and resource needs to better position the Bureau for a bright future.”