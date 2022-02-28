TCU announces site of new medical school in Fort Worth

Texas Christian University is opening a new campus in Fort Worth’s medical district for its School of Medicine.

TCU originally launched the school in 2015 as a partnership with the University of North Texas Health Science Center School of Medicine. But the institutions split in January.

The school will soon be located in the city’s Near Southside neighborhood and will house 240 medical students as well as hundreds of faculty and staff.

It aims to drive economic development and biomedical advances through partnerships with hospitals, health care organizations and biotech industries, school officials said.

“The TCU School of Medicine is having a truly exponential impact on our community,” TCU Chancellor Victor J. Boschini said in a statement. “Medical students are benefitting from an exceptional educational experience, the vast clinical expertise and growing medical industry in our area.”

Construction will begin this year on a four-story, approximately 100,000-square-foot building at the northeast corner of South Henderson and West Rosedale streets. Officials expect it to be completed in 2024.

“The TCU School of Medicine campus is an investment in the long-term health of our community, training and educating future physicians, many of whom will remain in the area expanding our physician worblackchroniclece and fulfilling an important need for our city and state,” Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said in a statement.

TCU and the UNT Health Science Center had planned the school together but separated after disagreements over how to work toward joint accreditation for the medical school, which is an M.D. program, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The School of Medicine received preliminary accreditation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education in 2018. Last year, the LCME voted to grant provisional accreditation to the school, bringing it one step closer to full accreditation.

The DMN Education Lab deepens the coverage and conversation about urgent education issues critical to the future of North Texas.

The DMN Education Lab is a community-funded journalism initiative, with support from The Beck Group, Bobby and Lottye Lyle, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Dallas Regional Chamber, Deedie Rose, Garrett and Cecilia Boone, The Meadows Foundation, Solutions Journalism Network, Southern Methodist University and Todd A. Williams Family Foundation. The Dallas Morning News retains full editorial control of the Education Lab’s journalism.