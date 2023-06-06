TCU baseball beats Arkansas, advances to NCAA Super Regionals

The TCU Horned Frogs complex to their 8th tremendous regional in program historical past on Monday after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks 12-4 within the Fayetteville Regional. Austin Davis led the best way with 4 RBIs, whilst Cole Fontenelle and Tre Richardson added 3 apiece.
TCU (40-22) started the sport with some anxious moments, as its starter Cam Brown had to determine of a bases-loaded jam within the first inning, ultimately giving up only one run. Brown then retired the facet so as within the 3rd and labored a 1-2-3 fourth. He gave up back-to-back homers within the 5th, at which level Ben Abeldt took over and retired the overall two batters of the inning. Abeldt pitched 4 2/3 innings and collected his 3rd win of the season.
In the 8th inning, main 7-4, TCU poured on 5 extra runs, thank you to Fontenelle’s two-run double and consecutive homers through Richardson and Kurtis Byrne.
The Razorbacks (43-18), who had in the past defeated Santa Clara 6-4 in an removing recreation on Sunday, wanted to beat TCU two times to transfer on to the tremendous regionals.
TCU will likely be dealing with No. 14 National Seed Indiana State within the tremendous regionals. Indiana State introduced that it is going to now not be webhosting the development due to prior commitments, so a brand new host venue has but to be decided. Both TCU and Texas are the remainder Big 12 groups within the tremendous regionals.